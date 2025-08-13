Shekhar Kapur says he needs a lifetime to talk about Sridevi

Mumbai, Aug 13 When asked to talk about the legendary actress Sridevi on her 62nd birth anniversary, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur revealed that he needs a lifetime to talk about the late diva.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Shekhar narrated an incident saying: "It’s Sridevi’s Birthday today’ Said the journalist .. ‘Can you give us a bite?.. ‘How long do you have?’ I asked ...‘However long you need?’...‘A lifetime’ I said."

For the unversed, Shekhar directed Sridevi in his 1987 superhero drama "Mr India", co-starring Anil Kapoor.

The movie was backed by Anil's brother Boney Kapoor, who later married Sridevi.

"Mr India" still holds a special place in the hearts of movie buffs.

Meanwhile, Boney also fondly remembered his late wife, Sridevi, by sharing a cherished memory with the netizens, when his wife mistook his compliment for teasing.

The producer dropped an old photo from Sridevi’s 27th birthday celebration in 1990 on his official Instagram handle.

Boney disclosed that during her birthday party in Chennai, he wished Sridevi a “happy 26th birthday” on purpose, hinting that she is getting younger every year. However, Sridevi misunderstood and thought he was teasing her.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app: “In 1990 her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment, that with every passing day she is getting younger but she taught (thought) I was teasing her."

For the unaware, Boney and Sridevi fell for each other on the sets of “Mr. India”. After dating for some time, these two finally tied the knot in 1996. The couple has been blessed with two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

However, Sridevi passed away suddenly in 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning. She was 54 at the time.

