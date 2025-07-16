Shekhar Kapur shares how he met his guru and discovered himself on a mountain journey

Mumbai, July 16 Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, on Wednesday, shared a deeply personal reflection about a transformative journey to the mountains.

In his poetic narration, he spoke about meeting his guru and experiencing a profound moment of self-discovery. Taking to Instagram, Kapur shared an image of himself seated amidst the snowy mountains, capturing a moment of stillness and reflection. Alongside it, he penned a lengthy note that read, “I sat there for 3 days. I had been climbing this mountain for so long and was exhausted .. but She/He had not even turned around to acknowledge my existence. All I could hear was his/her breath.. and perhaps a sound of prayer .. or perhaps they were the sounds of the winds praying as they were bouncing off the mountains.. finally I built to courage to speak a..”(sic)

“I have searched for years for you Guruji, in fact all my life .. ‘ I thought I heard a sound from him/her .. as tears fell down my cheeks .. but perhaps once again it was the winds saying their prayers .. ‘I have lived and loved. I have been loved .. I have betrayed .. I have been betrayed.. I have seen glory and I have felt despair .. I have existed and not existed at same time .. and yet I know everything I did, and everything I did not do was merely a breath .. merely a step in my desperation to find you.”

His post further read, “Silence .. .. then a voice came .. were the words from him/her , or again the winds ?.. but I had the courage to ask .. ‘What is the meaning of my existence Guruji? , Why am I here ? ‘ . He/She did not even turn around .. perhaps the winds spoke .. ‘Where ?’‘Here, Guruji’ ‘Really ?’ You’re here ?’ ‘When you understand the true meaning of time, you’ll know the meaning of your existence.. … you have just told me a story which you call your story .. your narrative .. for without that you cannot create Time.”

The note concluded, “How could I possibly create Time !!! Please explain Guruji..’ ‘There is no present , no past, no future, just existence , pure, timeless and simple.. the day you understand that, you will know your existence ..I was speechless at both the simplicity and complexity of that .. ‘Guruji could you please turn around and show me your face ? ‘What? You want to add to your story .. to expand time again ? Are you sure ? ‘ He/she turned around slowly .. It was me looking at myself ..”

On the professional front, the 79-year-old National Award-winning filmmaker is known for directing acclaimed films like “Masoom,” “Mr. India,” and “Bandit Queen.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor