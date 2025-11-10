Shekhar Kapur shares how he would swim deep into the sea to challenge himself

Mumbai Nov 10 Ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, apart from his flawless movies, is also known for his social media posts where he amazes his fans with his life’s anecdotes and impeccable style of writing.

Sharing a throwback memory of his life related to Mumbai’s famous Juhu Beach, Shekhar wrote a beautiful story associated with it and shared it on his social media account. Sharing the picture of the beach with hues of the sunset rays, Kapur wrote, “Juhu Beach ... Mumbai ... This was the beach where I came to challenge myself constantly... . It was my refuge from the struggle and angst of trying to break into films.

I would create another challenge to overcome the real one.” He added how he would swim deep into the sea to challenge himself. “I would swim out alone ... and not stop ... and keep swimming into the ocean till I was really tired. I would not look back at the shore because it would seem so far that I would be tempted to turn back. Finally exhausted, I would stop ... and look back. And the distance I had swum out would create a deep fear in me ... had I come out too far? Would I be able to get back ...? Do I have enough strength to survive? ... and that would be the challenge. To have the strength to survive “

He added, “And then I would start to swim back ... an exhausted stroke after exhausted stroke ... and keep telling myself, ‘If I could survive this ... I could take on the challenge ... could survive the angst, the frustration of becoming a filmmaker.’” Further, he mentioned that he was not recommending it to anybody and had just shared his story.

“No, I am not suggesting this to anyone ... it was my way of ... almost drowning is not your way of ... but it was mine ... and it helped me. Today I wanted to recall those days ... swim out ... but the beach is not the same ... there are no open seas for me to swim out to.” Towards the end, the filmmaker wrote, “Well... everything changes, and we must change... keep finding and improving, taking on new challenges... new adventures.”

Shekhar Kapur, for the uninitiated, has been one of the stellar directors of the Indian film industry. From movies like Bandit Queen, Masoom, Mr. India, Elizabeth and many others, they primarily spoke of his beautiful vision and storytelling ability.

