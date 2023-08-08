Shekhar Ravjiani’s new song ‘Kasam Se ‘ out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani has come up with a new song titled ‘Kasam Se’.

He co-sung it with Arijit Singh. Priya Saraiya has penned the lyrics of the track.

As per a statement, ‘Kasam Se’ speaks of the kind of love that lights up the world when two souls complete each other.

Sharing more details about the love song, Shekhar said, “I have always been a hopeless romantic and I have carried the tune of ‘Kasam Se’ in my heart for some time now. Through this song, I want every soul that is in love to be able to express the inexpressible in the most beautiful way possible. With my label Garuudaa Music, I want to make music that defies genres and boundaries and embraces expanding soundscapes. It is the happiest I have been and I can feel myself soaring higher with my listeners with each song.”

It is Shekhar’s 10th song released under Shekhar’s own record label Garuudaa Musiic which he launched earlier this year.

