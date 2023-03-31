Shekhar Suman accuses Bollywood’s ‘rattle snake’ of trying to remove his son from projects

After Priyanka Chopra ’s explosive revelations about Bollywood Shekhar Suman has now come forward to share his experience and express his disappointment. The actor disclosed on social media that he and his son Adhyayan Suman, were abruptly dropped from a number of projects. On Thursday, Shekhar took to the microblogging site and wrote, "I know of atleast 4ppl in the industry who have ganged up to have me n adhyayan removed from many projects.i know it for sure.These ‘gangsters’ have a lot of clout and they are more dangerous than a rattle snake.But the truth is they can create hurdles but they cannot stop us.

Recently, in an interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was feeling cornered in Bollywood, but she did not reveal any names. Soon after that, Kangana supported Priyanka and claimed that Karan Johar had banned her. Taking to Twitter, she shared an article featuring PeeCee's statements and wrote, "This is what @priyankachopra⁩ has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry" a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her."She added, "Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India." Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman made his debut in 1984 with the movie Utsav and went on to star in several films. While, his son Adhyayan Suman made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with Haal–e–dil.