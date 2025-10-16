Shekhar Suman calls his love story with wife Alka "eternal and ethereal"

Mumbai Oct 16 Bollywood and television veteran actor Shekhar Soman recently took to his social media account in expressing his love for his wife and also expressing gratitude for finding a life partner like her.

Sharing an old picture of his wife, Alka, Shekhar penned a heartfelt note. “He wrote, ‘My love story with Alka continues; it's an ethereal, eternal love story. I realised it when I met her for the first time, that she was the most extraordinary woman I'd ever met, different from the rest of the world. She is angelic, vulnerable, shy, demure, soft-spoken, dignified, talented, and of course unimaginably pretty. One word for the lady: breathtaking. Jaane bahar tum kisi shayar ka khwab ho, muah! I love you till death do us part. (sic)”

The actor, in his post, describes the relationship as eternal and real and calls his wife angelic and dignified as well. The couple's love story dates back to their college days in Delhi, where their friendship gradually turned into love. They tied the knot in 1983, in an intimate affair held by close family of friends.

For the uninitiated, Shekhar Suman and Alka were blessed with two children, Ayush and Adhyayan Suman. The couple, unfortunately, lost his elder son Ayush in an accident, a void Suman says could never be filled.

Their younger son, Adhyayan Suman, is also a Bollywood actor like his father. On the work front, Shekhar Suman was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where he earned immense praise for his portrayal of Nawab Zulfiqar Ahmad.

Shekhar, who has acted in films such as Utsav, Anubhav, and Tridev, is also celebrated as one of Indian television's pioneering talk show hosts.

His television show, “Dekh Bhai Dekh”, followed by his talk show, Movers and Shakers, made him a household name in the 90s era.

