Shekhar Suman misses his late mother, pens an emotional note

Mumbai Oct 14 Bollywood actor and television personality Shekhar Suman recently took to his social media account to share a deeply emotional post remembering his late mother, who passed away in June 2022.

Suman shared a picture where he was seen lovingly kissing his mother's forehead, with both of them marked with a tilak. Shekhar Suman wrote a very emotional note that clearly indicated that he was missing his mother immensely. In the heartfelt note, Shekhar wrote, 'My mother was a very literate and learned woman.she was MA in philosophy (hons)she was reticent and spoke only when spoken to.She was extremely kind-hearted and compassionate and looked after every one in the family and was never partial towards anyone though i was the only son amongst three sisters.”

He added, “Though i must confess if i was ever scared of anyone,it was my mother,as she was a strict disciplinarian and well -principled.” He further elaborated on his mother’s health conditions and wrote, “Ma was a kidney transplant patient and needed constant care and monitoring and after my father,who was a great surgeon and a professor of surgery in Patna, passed away in the year 2010 due to Parkinson's disease, l decided to bring her to Bombay. But she flatly refused as she thought,she would become a burden on me. But when her condition worsened,i got her from Patna to live with me in 2015 much against her wishes,as she was a very self-respecting and a dignified lady.Also very stubborn.”

Calling his moments with his mother his best moments, Suman wrote, “Those were the best years of my life.I'm so blessed that God gave me the oppurtunity to look after her.i slowed down on my work and spent quality time with her.cooking for her and indulging in endless discussions and conversations with her about every thing under the sun was such an interminable joy.”

He added, “All of us in the family didn't just love her,we worshipped her.she was a colossal and an exemplary figure.And a perfect woman.And the most beautiful mother in the entire universe.” He elabroated on the final days of his mother. Shekhar wrote, “We lost her on the 17th june,2022. Life has never been the same again.I love you ma and miss you. i pray that you come back as my mother in every birth.Charan-sparsh.” For the uninitiated, it was not just his mother's loss that had shaken Suman.

Earlier, Shekhar Suman had lost his elder son, Ayush, in an accident – a void Suman says could never be filled. He is blessed with another son, Adhyayan Suman, who is also a Bollywood actor like his father. On the work front, Shekhar Suman was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', where he earned immense praise for his portrayal of Nawab Zulfiqar Ahmad.

Shekhar, who has acted in films such as Utsav, Anubhav, and Tridev, is also celebrated as one of Indian television's pioneering talk show hosts. His television show, 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', followed by his talk show, "Movers and Shakers", made him a household name in the 90s era.

