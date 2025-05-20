'Sherlock Holmes' Christmas comedy to feature Emmy Winner Humphrey Ker, David Reed

Los Angeles [US], May 20 : The cast of 'Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas' has been unveiled.

Ahead of Sherlock Holmes Day on May 22, Birmingham Rep shared that Emmy Award winner Humphrey Ker and David Reed will take on the lead roles of Holmes and Dr Watson, as per Variety.

The new comedy whodunnit, set to bow at Birmingham Rep on November14, and run through January 11, 2026, will feature original songs by the legendary musical theater duo Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The production will be helmed by Phillip Breen with Becky Hope-Palmer. The storyline involves a series of mysterious deaths among West End performers, with Holmes discovering an intriguing connection to "The Twelve Days of Christmas."

Ker, who recently took home an Emmy for his work as executive producer on FX/Disney+'s "Welcome to Wrexham," where he also serves as community director for the soccer club, will don the deerstalker as the famed detective. His recent credits include NBC's "American Auto" and Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest."

Reed, whose television credits include "Endeavour," "Beyond Paradise," "Father Brown," and "Ghosts," will play Dr. Watson. His writing credits span radio comedy plays and the Audible Original series "Zeroes."

Margaret Cabourn-Smith and John Kearns will round out the cast as Mrs. Hudson and Lestrade, respectively.

