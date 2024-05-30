Sherlyn Chopra opens up on bold scenes in 'Paurashpur 3', says female crew were present on set

Mumbai, May 30 Actress Sherlyn Chopra, who is known for her bold avatar, has opened up about the shooting of the bold scenes in the fantasy period drama 'Paurashpur 3', sharing that they have been shot quite aesthetically.

Sherlyn, who plays Maharani Snehlata and Vishkanya Bhaumika in the show, shared: "The bold scenes in 'Paurashpur' have been shot quite aesthetically. While shooting bold scenes, only the technicians who are actually needed remain present on the set, along with female assistant directors and female stylists."

Throwing light on her character, Sherlyn, who has been a part of 'Bigg Boss 3', shared: "In 'Paurashpur 2', I played the role of Maharani Snehlata, who is portrayed as the ultimate contender for the throne of Paurashpur. In season three, I not only play the role of Snehlata but also the role of Vishkanya Bhaumika, who happens to have an uncanny resemblance to Snehlata. Both characters are rooted in grit, resilience, and iron will."

The show also stars Kajol Tyagi, Anubhav Srivastava, Payal Raha, and Prajakta Dusane.

Directed by KayCee and produced by Sachin Mohite, it is streaming on ALTT.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn has starred in Hindi movies like 'Time Pass', 'Dosti: Friends Forever', the Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Jawani Diwani', the Sharman Joshi and Jimmy Shergill-starrer 'Raqeeb', 'Dil Bole Hadippa' starring Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in the lead, and the 2018 film 'Chameli'.

She was also the host of 'MTV Splitsvilla 6'.

