Sheryl Lee Ralph shares the unforgettable advice given by Robert De Niro on the set of ‘Mistress’

Los Angeles, June 9 Hollywood actress-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who is known for her work in ‘Abbott Elementary’, once got advice from the Hollywood legend Robert De Niro himself.

The actress-singer, 68, recently shared the career-guiding advice that she's never forgotten, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She said, “About 33 years ago, I was doing a movie with Robert De Niro, and in between scenes, Robert De Niro looked at me and said, 'Hollywood's not looking for the Black girl. So, you better climb that mountain and wave the red flag, and let them know that you're there’”.

As per ‘People’, Ralph was filming ‘Mistress’, a 1992 comedy that starred De Niro, Danny Aiello, Eli Wallach and Jean Smart.

The longtime actress, who also starred in Broadway's Dreamgirls and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, was honored with the Sidney Poitier Icon Tribute at the second annual awards ceremony, which she called a “full-circle moment” because of Poitier's early involvement in her career.

She told ‘People’, “Mr. Sidney Poitier quite literally opened the door to Hollywood for me by casting me in my first movie, A Piece of the Action. And he cast me over his own daughter, Pamela. Pamela always says to me, ‘Sheryl Lee Ralph, you stole my career’. And he looked at me and he said, ‘Sheryl Lee Ralph, I expect great things from you’. And I learned so much in that time with him”.

The actress has had a storied career and most recently won an Emmy for her performance in ‘Abbott Elementary’. She shares that she’s not slowing down anytime soon and says, “It's not over until you say it's over”.

“If you know it's for you, then you keep right on going. I kept chipping away at those glass ceilings. I kept trying to recreate myself to stay relevant, to open doors that were very tightly shut, and at times, build my own table. I look back now and I say, 'Thank you, Mr. Poitier. Thank you very much because I'm still here’”, she added.

