"She's a force": Alex Rodriguez shares his experience attending Olivia Rodrigo concert

Washington [US], April 7 : Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez opened up about becoming a fan of American singer-songwriter and actor Olivia Rodrigo after he took his youngest daughter Ella to her concert last month, reported People.

"That was really cool. We had a great time," Rodriguez shared of attending the show with daughter Ella, 15, adding, "I was surrounded by 20,000 teenagers screaming very, very loud, but Ella had the time of her life."

"She got to meet Olivia after, and she was so nice to my daughter," the proud dad added. "She was so humble, so connected, and it's definitely a day that we won't forget for a long time."

As for whether he now considers himself a member of Rodrigo's devoted fan following, known as 'Livies', Rodriguez said, "I do now. She's a force, and she's so nice and so humble and she killed it."

According to People, back in March, Rodriguez documented his time taking his daughter Ella to Rodrigo's tour stop at the Kaseya Center in Miami via an Instagram video.

"POV: Life as a Teenager's Dad," he wrote across his clip, as he and Ella could be seen making their way into the venue. (In addition to Ella, Rodriguez also shares daughter Natasha, 19, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, whom he was married to from 2002 to 2008.)

The sports broadcaster then captured his time inside the singer's show as she performed her popular track, "Vampire."

"Rodrigo is pretty good TBH," Rodriguez's caption across the video then read.

Rodriguez shared that he feels glad that he can have artists like Rodrigo to look up to as role models in her life.

"I think role models are very important as our mentors. You get to learn a lot from people you admire, and I'm happy that my girls have these types of role models and pay attention closely," he said.

Rodriguez revealed what more he, Ella, and Natasha have planned for the summer, "We always try to spend a couple of weeks travelling together, the whole family, so we're excited about that."

"We'll spend time in Minnesota, a little time in Canada and a little time in Europe," he continues. "Summertime is really hot in Miami, so we try to escape north for the summer," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor