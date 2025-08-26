"She's a woman of today": Malavika Mohanan Opens Up About Her Character in Hridayapoorvam Opposite Mohanlal

Malavika Mohanan, who has carved her own niche in cinema with her impeccable acting prowess and striking screen presence, is all set to mesmerize audiences once again with her upcoming Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam. Known not just for her flawless looks but also for the depth she brings to her performances, Malavika has consistently worked across industries with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

In a recent AMA session, the actress opened up about her role in Hridayapoorvam, where she stars opposite the legendary Mohanlal. Sharing insights into her character, she said, “Her name is Haritha. Haritha is a Pune-born and raised Malayali girl. And she's a woman of today. She's a modern girl and that's one of the reasons I could really relate to the character. It didn't feel like prepping for a character that's very different from who I am. A modern girl who's rooted at heart, who is driven, who's set out to do whatever she wants to do, and if I say more, it'll really be giving away the film. The film is out in two days, so we'll catch it in theatres near you.”

The actress’s relatable take on her role has already generated excitement among fans, who are eager to see her chemistry with Mohanlal on the big screen. Malavika’s ability to balance contemporary appeal with traditional depth is what makes her stand out, and Hridayapoorvam is set to showcase exactly that.

Beyond Hridayapoorvam, Malavika is keeping busy with some of the most high-profile projects in Indian cinema. She will be seen in The RajaSaab alongside Prabhas and in Sardar 2 with Karthi, adding to her already impressive repertoire of pan-Indian collaborations.With each project, Malavika Mohanan continues to reaffirm her place as Rising Pan India Star.