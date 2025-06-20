"She's Changed And It's All for the Better": Kajol All Praises for Her Do Patti Co-Actor Kriti Sanon

Following the success of Do Patti last year, veteran actress Kajol recently reflected on her co-actor and producer Kriti Sanon's remarkable journey in the industry. Having first worked together in Dilwale (2015), Kajol shared how she’s seen Kriti evolve from a promising newcomer to a dynamic force in Indian cinema.

In an interview, Kajol expressed admiration for Kriti's growth over the years, both professionally and personally. Speaking about the transformation she witnessed between Dilwale and Do Patti, she said, "Definitely there is major difference in her... I would say all for better, much more rounded as an actress, much more rounded as a person, obviously doing new things, yes there was huge change in her."

Do Patti, released last year, marked a turning point in Kriti's career—not just as an actor but also as a producer. The film was part of Kriti's 2024 hat-trick run, which included the sci-fi romance Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya where she played a robot named Sifra, the stylish heist comedy The Crew, and the gripping thriller Do Patti, in which she played a double role. All three films showcased Kriti's versatility and earned her both commercial success and critical acclaim.

As she rides high on one of the most successful years of her career, Kriti's journey continues with an exciting lineup ahead. Fans are especially looking forward to her reunion with Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein, which promises to be a powerful romantic intense drama.

