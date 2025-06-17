"She's Exaggerating Everything': Uorfi Javed Speaks Up About the Heated Incident with Apoorva Makhija on The Traitors

The Indian version of The Traitors has begun streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 4, and the drama has unfolded just within a few days. Contestants Apoorva Mukhija and Uorfi Javed had a heated incident, wherein things tensed up after Uorfi asked Apoorva why she was crying. An overwhelmed Apoorva snapped back at Uorfi, which didn't sit well with her. After Apoorva shared her side of the story through a YouTube video, Uorfi Javed has now cleared the air regarding the full incident, stating that Apoorva is trying to paint Uorfi as the villain.

Uorfi shared a video on her social media, and said, "I literally didn't want to do any of this, I'm feel pathetic right now after seeing Apoorva's YouTube video. She is painting me like a villain, which I am not. I am literally shivering right now. I'll tell you what happened. One day before, Jannat was crying for her parents, tabhi Apoorva mujhse bolti hai 'Kya ye parents ke liye ro rahi hai, kya ye pagalpanti hai.' The next day when she started crying, I went to her nicely to ask what had happened. It's an insecurity of me, I have been disrespected so much on the internet for years. Mere andar insecurity paida ho gayi hai hai ke mai respect demand karti hu, kyu ki mujhe mili hi nahi hai bahot saalon se."

She continued, "Mentally, it has fuc**d me, so it's a big insecurity of me. So when she shouted at me and snapped at me in front of everyone, I just felt really disrespected, and of course it was my ego. Mere ego ke wajah se jo hua, whatever I spoke, maybe I shouldn't have said those words. But, maybe I too demand respect, and it's an insecurity. I don't really care, and I don't know why is it affecting me so much. The hate on the internet has never really affected me, but for some reason I don't know what's happening."

Uorfi even shared a WhatsApp screenshot, revealing the chat between her and the Rebel Kid. Uorfi accompanied the message with a message that read, "Everything is planned guys. We have literally spoken after that incident. This was all planned, her storytime, the fact that she is exaggerating it so much and making me look bad is what I hate. One day before when Jannat was crying for her parents told me 'I don't understand how can you cry for your parents at this age, main toh bahot khush hu parents se door reh ke'. Also when I went to her to console her, infront of the cast and crew, she goes like, 'behench*d jaa naa yaha se'. I felt extremely disrespected. So out of anger I said what I said."Uorfi's emotional video has connected with her admirers, many of whom are now extending support to her. While we see that the drama has already begun in The Traitors, more is yet to unfold!