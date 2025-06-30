"She's like a rare commodity in Hollywood": Henry Golding praises his 'The Old Guard 2' co-star Charlize Theron

Washington DC [US], June 30 : Actor Henry Golding is all praise for his 'The Old Guard 2' co-star Charlize Theron. Golding compared Theron to fellow movie star Tom Cruise at the premiere of 'The Old Guard 2' at Netflix's Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

"You know what it is? She leads from the front. She's like a rare commodity in Hollywood," said the Snake Eyes and Crazy Rich Asians star. "She is the female counterpart to Tom Cruise. She's the producer. She's on set first thing in the morning, last at night, and she's creating what she wants, and she's in there with the action. She's in there with the choreography," reported People.

"She and Tom Cruise are some of the last of the movie stars," he added

Theron's acclaimed acting career, which began in the 1990s and rose to prominence in the early 2000s, includes three Best Actress nominations at the Academy Awards: for 2003's Monster, 2005's North Country, and 2019's Bombshell. She won the Oscar for Monster, reported People.

In 2016, Theron made Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People list.

In The Old Guard 2, Theron reprises her role as Andy and faces off against Uma Thurman's character.

"Andy and her team of immortal warriors fight with renewed purpose as they face a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity," reads Netflix's synopsis of the film. Thurman, 55, and Golding are among the series' new cast members. Back for the sequel are KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, Van Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, as reported by People.

The Old Guard 2 comes out on Netflix on July 2.

