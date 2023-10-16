'She's my go-to person': Rajkummar Rao on how Patralekhaa helps him choose outfits

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Actor Rajkummar Rao walked the ramp for Park Avenue at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

He looked dapper in a mix and match-of formal and casual outfits. He wore a white t-shirt along with a black suit.

Sharing details of his outfit, Rajkummar told ANI, "I'm in love with what I'm wearing I think Park Avenue is coming up with their new clothing range which is a city casual as you can see it is very cool and very comfortable. It's a very soft fabric. I have to be comfortable in whatever I'm wearing."

He also gave fashion tips to his fans and said, "Be yourself guys and always think of comfort don't try and copy anyone. Make your own fashion statement".

Talking about his wife and actor Patralekhaa, who helps him in choosing his outfits, he said, "People love her fashion sense but of course, she's always there and my go-to person when I am confused about what I wear."

Sharing details of his upcoming projects the actor said, "I am pretty excited about Mr. And Mrs. Mahi along with Janhvi Kapoor projected by Sharan Sharma. Then there is a biopic of a visually impact boy. Currently, we're filming for Stree part 2 which I am equally excited about."

Rajkummar also shared his plans for Diwali and said, "Evenings are meant for Pooja's and we now don't fire crackers anymore but the values are about meeting friends and simply bringing people together are still same. It's my favourite festival. Diwali is the whole energy of a little city that lights up on Diwali."

Meanwhile, on the work front, RajKummar will be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on March 15, 2024. Sharan Sharma of 'Gunjan Saxena' has directed the film.

He will also be in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' and 'Stree 2.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor