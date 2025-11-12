"She's older, wider...": Twinkle Khanna returns with 'Mrs Funnybones' sequel after a decade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is back as the beloved "Mrs Funnybones."

A decade after releasing the first edition in 2015, Twinkle Khanna has announced a sequel to one of her most popular books, 'Mrs Funnybones'.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle unveiled the first look of the latest edition titled 'Mrs Funnybones Returns' and penned down her thoughts about how her fans have been eagerly waiting for it.

"Every book tour I've ever been on, people have inevitably asked about the sequel to Mrs Funnybones. Well, here it is. Finally. Ten years of writing about women's lives, politics, godmen, news, loss, grief, ageing and yes, laughter. A decade of watching how India looks at women and how I look back at India," she wrote in the caption.

Teasing a new tagline from the book, which read "Mrs Funnybones Returns.She's older, wider, but is she any wiser?", Twinkle also asked fans for their own thoughts on her books.

Fans were left highly elated as many took to the comment section and celebrated the journey of "Mrs Funnybones." Malaika Arora also reacted to the post.

After a brief stint in the film industry, Twinkle Khanna quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book, 'Mrs Funnybones'.

Twinkle wrote another book, an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad', in 2017, and followed it with another book, titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which was released the following year.

In 2023, she came up with the 'Welcome to Paradise' book. She was also chosen as the winner in the Popular Fiction category of the Crossword Book Award 2024.

Twinkle Khanna is currently seen hosting a talk show, 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', on Prime Video.

