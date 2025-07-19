"She's the GOAT!": Jelly Roll praises Taylor Swift , Travis Kelce reacts

Washington DC [US], July 19 : Rapper and singer Jelly Roll believes Taylor Swift is one of the greatest musical artists of all time, and Travis Kelce showed his appreciation for Roll's admiration, according to People.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, Jelly Roll talked about a number of artists he admires, from Morgan Wallen to Post Malone.

He praised Swift and said, "She's the GOAT!", adding, "I will fistfight anybody who says otherwise. Travis, don't even worry, I got this one. You know what I mean? She's the GOAT," reported People.

Travis Kelce also showed his appreciation for Jelly Roll's admiration in the comments of McAfee's Instagram post, writing, "my dawg is the realest!!", as per the outlet.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, made what fans called their "red carpet debut" at Kelce's event. He founded the annual three-day summer training camp in 2021, alongside George Kittle and sportscaster Greg Olsen, as reported by People.

It was not the first time the pair had graced a sports game. Not only did they enjoy a PDA-filled outing to the US Open in New York City last summer, where they were joined by fellow Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, but Taylor also became something of a staple at Travis' home games in Kansas City, supporting him whenever she was free.

The couple is often seen publicly supporting one another, whether it's Swift cheering on her boyfriend from a luxury suite during his weekly NFL games or Kelce appearing on stage - or alongside her - during her worldwide Eras Tour, reported People.

Since Swift's Eras Tour concluded last December and Kelce's latest NFL season ended in February, a source has informed that the couple has been enjoying their time together.

"They have been travelling nonstop and very much enjoy it," the insider said back in April, adding, "They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them," reported People.

