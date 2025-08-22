Mr. India 2025 Unveils Its Winner in a Glitzy, Star-Studded Grand Finale in Mumbai

The much-anticipated Mr. India 2025 pageant came to a dazzling close with a star-studded ceremony, identifying the nation’s next global representative. Shevam Singh, hailing from Bihar, emerged as the victorious Mr. India World 2025, securing the prestigious title and the honour of representing India at the Mr. World pageant. Alongside him, Abel Biju was named Mr. India Supranational 2026, earning the chance to represent India at Mister Supranational 2026 in Poland. Abel, a banker by profession from Kottayam, Kerala, is passionate about animal welfare and works with rescue groups to raise awareness for neglected street animals. Known for his kindness, confidence, and resilience, he also achieved notable successes, such as being a finalist in Mr. India, securing placements at Federal Bank and Godrej, and earning a university-level position in table tennis.

Additionally, Shiv Chordia was awarded the new title of Mr. India Rising Star 2025. A versatile talent from Pune, Maharashtra, Shiv excels in sports, music, and leadership. He has won state-level competitions in tabla and tennis, and was crowned a pageant winner in Pune. This year, the competition reached new heights with the involvement of Mr. World 2016, Rohit Khandelwal, as the official mentor. His guidance inspired the finalists to elevate their confidence, intellect, talent, and integrity.

The nationwide search for India's next representative saw 100 hopefuls selected after extensive screenings. These finalists gathered in Mumbai, where they underwent rigorous selection rounds that tested their personality, intellect, fitness, presentation skills, and talent. From this pool, the Top 12 advanced to a high-octane bootcamp that included grooming masterclasses, fashion shoots, interviews, and various sub-contests. The entire journey culminated in an unforgettable finale.

The glamorous event was attended by esteemed figures from fashion and entertainment, including Anu Malik, Vindu Dara Singh, and Aditi Govitrikar. Hosted by Pooja Bhamrah and directed by Prasad Bidapa, the ceremony kicked off with a stunning performance by Manasi Scott. The finalists made their mark on the runway, showcasing the exquisite creations of ace designer Varoin Marwah. From the Top 12, six finalists made it to the intense Q&A round, impressing the distinguished jury panel—comprising Sangeeta Bijlani, Aditi Govitrikar, Ken Ghosh, Rocky Star, Jatin Kampani, and Varoin Marwah. The evening concluded with the announcement of the winners.