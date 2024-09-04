Shibani Dandekar can't wait to see her husband Farhan Akhtar in '120 Bahadur'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 :Actor-director Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani can't wait to see her husband as army officer Maj Shaitan Singh PVC in his new project '120 Bahadur', which is based on the battle of Rezang La.

Taking to Instagram, Shibani shared the film's motion poster along with a note.

The note read, "He led with courage, fought with honour and gave his life for the nation. Maj Shaitan Singh PVC portrayed by @faroutakhtar. Cant wait to see you shine in this Farhan and i'm so proud of you already. Sending you and the team an endless amount of love and luck for this journey!"

On Wednesday, Farhan treated fans with an announcement of his new project.

The military action film, set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where our men in uniform displayed unparalleled courage, heroism, and sacrifice.

Farhan will portray the role of an army officer, Maj Shaitan Singh PVC.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared the first poster of the film. The poster features the back profile of a soldier, presumably Maj. Shaitan Singh, standing atop a rock in the snow-covered terrains of Ladakh.

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment, '120 Bahadur' went on floors today.

Meanwhile, as a director, Farhan is all set to come up with 'Don 3', which stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

In August 2023, Farhan, in a special announcement video, revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions. The 'Don' franchise has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival.

Shibani, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Made in Heaven 2'.

