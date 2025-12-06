Shibani Kashyap calls paying tribute to Umrao Jaan 'a divine blessing'

Mumbai, Dec 6 Singer Shibani Kashyap is all set to perform at the Red Sea International Film Festival during the India Night, organised by the Indian Consulate in Jeddah.

During the event, the timeless Bollywood classic, "Umrao Jaan", will be showcased in the presence of Rekha and filmmaker Muzaffar Ali. As her tribute to the iconic film, Shibani plans to sing, not one but two songs from the movie, “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” and “In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke.”

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the singer was asked, "Umrao Jaan has been restored in four K. Performing in front of Rekha ji and Muzaffar Ali ji — is this pressure or a divine blessing? What does your heart say?"

Reacting to this, Shibani called it a divine blessing.

"I know Muzaffar Ali ji well, as his son Murad Ali is a close friend. I also know Shahad very well. I am genuinely happy that I will be able to pay my own tribute to them. Yes, I am nervous — obviously any artist would be," she added.

Sharing how she plans to balance legacy and contemporary energy during her performance, Shibani pointed out that her artistic identity has always been a blend of contemporary and classic.

She explained, "I naturally gravitate toward fusing genres, and my music always carries a fusion element. The musicians accompanying me include a Qawwali singer, Aman Khan Sabri. We will also bring in Qawwali elements through songs like “Damadum Mast Qalandar” and “Chaap Tilak.” I love performing and listening to these songs. The concert will feature a wide variety of music."

Spilling a few more details about the event, she shared, "On the eighth of December, many Red Sea Festival delegates will attend the show, so I look forward to performing on that truly global stage. On the ninth, I will perform for the Indian community there, which will let me present a complete bouquet of retro and contemporary Bollywood hits. I know I will certainly pay tribute to Bollywood."

