Shibani Kashyap teams up with Meet Bros for ‘Heer Hai Royi’

Mumbai, July 29 Music composer-singer Shibani Kashyap has joined forces with the composer duo Meet Bros for the new hit single 'Heer Hai Royi'.

The song was unveiled on Monday, featuring Karishma Modi and Akshay Bindra in its music video.

The heartfelt ballad penned by Kumaar explores the theme of unfulfilled love.

Shibani Kashyap’s vocals blend seamlessly with Meet Bros’ composition, creating a captivating musical experience.

Reflecting on her experience with the song, Shibani said: " 'Heer Hai Royi' is a special song for me, as it allowed me to explore the emotional depth of the character through my voice. Working with Meet Bros and bringing Kumaar's lyrics to life has been incredibly fulfilling."

Shibani is known for her hit track 'Sajna Aa Bhi Ja', which garnered massive popularity. She continues to captivate audiences with her soulful renditions and powerful vocal performances.

Karishma Modi, who appears in the music video, shared her personal connection with the song, saying, "The emotions in ‘Heer Hai Royi’ resonated with me deeply."

Akshay added that the video beautifully captures the complexities of love and loss, and he found himself connecting with the story on a very personal level.

The music video enhances the song's narrative, making it a visual and auditory feast that leaves viewers spellbound.

Meet Bros recently released another track titled 'Behisaba', which blended electronic music with a soulful melody.

Sung by Sudhanshu Pandey and composed by Meet Bros, the track conveyed the raw emotions of separation, resonating deeply with listeners and taking them on a soulful journey exploring the nuances of love.

