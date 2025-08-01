Shikhar Pahariya praises Janhvi's new song from Param Sundari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : The first song from 'Param Sundari,' titled Pardesiya, has become a hit ever since it was released earlier this week.

The romantic track features Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra sharing sweet moments, and fans are already calling it the love song of the year.

One of the early fans of the track is Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Sharing the song on his Instagram Story, Shikhar wrote, "Best song and best girl," showing his love and support for Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar have never publicly confirmed or denied their relationship. However, the two are often spotted together at parties, film screenings, and family events. Reports suggest that their relationship began even before Janhvi's Bollywood debut, but they faced a brief rough patch in between.

Meanwhile, 'Pardesiya', the first track from 'Param Sundari', is a love song which features a cute bond between Sidharth and Janhvi. From a scenic location to Sidharth's breathtaking looks, the song has every quality to become a love anthem of the year.

The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, and sung by Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com will be released in theatres on August 29. It is created under Dinesh Vijan's banner, Maddock Films.

In the coming months, Janhvi will also be seen alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled 'Peddi'.

'Peddi' is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Raj Kumar and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. The movie will also feature 'Mirzapur' fame Divyenndu in a prominent role.

