Shillong Literary Festival back with third edition, offers engaging conversations, book launches

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 14 : The Shillong Literary Festival is back with its third edition and began at the idyllic location of Wards Lake on Tuesday.

The Shillong Literary Festival 2023, inaugurated on November 14, was graced by Chief Guest, Paul Lyngdoh, Cabinet Minister of Arts & Culture Department, Social Welfare Department, Textiles Department, and Tourism Department and Guest of Honour, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Cabinet Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Health & Family Welfare Department, Information & Public Relations Department, and Law Department.

The first half of the event featured an interesting session with Janice Pariat and Cheryl Rynjah, exploring "Everything the Light Touches."

Music added a unique charm to the first day of the festival.

Delivering a speech on the occasion, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh emphasized that the government is seriously endeavouring to create more opportunities, more outlets and more platforms. Dr Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary, government of Meghalaya expressed hope that festivals and tourism to become a huge growth engine for the state and to keep the youth engaged.

The three-day festival will end on November 16, the attendees will be treated to engaging conversations, book readings, and book launches.

