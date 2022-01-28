Shilpa excited about uncovering hidden talent across India

Mumbai, Jan 28 Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is currently seen judging 'India's Got Talent', is happy about uncovering hidden talent across the country with the help of the reality show.

Speaking about the premiere weekend, Shilpa said: "I am excited about uncovering the plethora of hidden talent that India's nooks and crannies have in store for us."

She added: "It's heartening to also see that the audience is enjoying this season of 'India's Got Talent'. Kirronji, Badshah, Manoj and I are having a great time shooting for the show."

This is the fourth time that Shilpa is seen judging a reality show. Previously, she has judged shows like 'Zara Nachke Dikha', 'Nach Baliye' and 'Super Dancer'.

'India's Got Talent' Season 9 airs on Sony TV.

On the film front, Shilpa, who is currently seen as a judge on 'India's Got Talent', will be seen in the film 'Nikamma'. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

