Shilpa Rao gets emotional as she comes home to Jamshedpur for Jharkhand’s 25th Foundation Day

Mumbai, Nov 20 Grammy-nominated, National Award–winning singer Shilpa Rao returned to Jamshedpur, the city that shaped her earliest dreams.

The singer was invited to perform at Jharkhand’s 25th Foundation Day, where Shilpa stood on stage not just as one of India’s most celebrated contemporary voices but – as she calls herself – as the daughter of Jamshedpur, a city woven deeply into her journey.

An emotional moment came when she invited her parents on stage, honouring the people who first recognised her talent. For the united, it was Shilpa’s father who always showed his unwavering belief in her. A trained musician himself with an MA in Music, he was the one who pushed her to pursue classical training, guided her earliest riyaaz sessions, and nurtured her artistic instincts.

Not many know that it was in their Jamshedpur home where Rao’s melodies first took shape, where she would practise every afternoon. Expressing her joy and emotions, Shilpa Rao said, "Everything I am today is because of Jamshedpur. It all began in Jamshedpur, with my parents standing rock solid. Bringing them on stage during the show was my way of honouring the two people who shaped my voice, my discipline, and my dreams. Whatever the world celebrates in me today is rooted in the foundation they gave me."

Performing in front of thousands, with her parents beside her, Shilpa Rao was seen visibly overwhelmed and emotional. Her parents too were seen getting stunned looking at the love their daughter was receiving.

For the uninitiated, Shilpa Rao received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her song Chaleya from the film Jawan (2023). She was also nominated for a Grammy Award (63rd Grammy Awards) in the category Best Global Music Album for her collaboration with Anoushka Shankar on the album Love Letters.

