Shilpa Rao has this to say after winning National Film Award for SRK-starrer song 'Chaleya'

New Delhi [India], September 23 : Singer Shilpa Rao is now a National Award winner. On Tuesday, she bagged the prestigious award for her song 'Chaleya' from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan'.

After receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu, Shilpa spoke withand expressed her happiness.

"This feels like it's not mine, it's everybody's who have been a part of my music, my life, all my fans... When I got to know about the award, I spoke to Shah Rukh sir and congratulated him. Very few times in life you can say the same to you... This is celebrating each other. I think we all came here and we celebrated each other and we were cheering each other..." she said.

The 71st National Film Awards were held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Here's the full list of winners

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway - Rani Mukerji

Best Actor in a Leading Role (shared) Jawan - Shah Rukh Khan

12th Fail - Vikrant Massey

Best Direction: The Kerala Story - Sudipto Sen

Best Feature Film: 12th Fail

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values: Sam Bahadur

Best Screenplay: Baby (Telugu) - Sai Rajesh Neelam Parking (Tamil) - Ramkumar Balakrishnan

Best Dialogue writer: Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai - Deepak Kingrani

Best Cinematography: The Kerala Story

Best Female Playback Singer: Chaleya (Jawan) - Shilpa Rao

Best Male Playback Singer: Premisthunna (Baby) - PVN S Rohit

Best Hindi Film: Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Tamil Film: Parking

Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa

Best Odia Film: Pushkara

Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai

