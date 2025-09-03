Shilpa Rao Promises Another Chartbuster With ‘Yeh Mera Husn, from ‘Baaghi 4’- Reunites with Sameer Anjan after 17 years. The makers of ‘Baaghi 4’ are up with yet another track that promises to keep the temperature soaring. ‘Yeh Mera Husn’ marks the fourth song from the upcoming film, featuring Harnaaz Sandhu. The fourth track from the much-awaited film features Harnaaz Sandhu in a striking new avatar, with National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao’s powerful vocals. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Sameer Anjaan, the song blends glamour with musical brilliance. What makes this release even more special is that Shilpa Rao reunites with Sameer Anjaan after a gap of 17 years, making it a nostalgic yet refreshing collaboration.

“This song actually has a very beautiful tune. It’s truly awesome to work with Sameer ji again. The first song we did together was for Salaam-E-Ishq, which was Saiyyan Re, and now, after more than 17 years, we’ve worked together again!” she says. And adds, “I really love the simplicity and the beauty with which the song is written and the way Tanishk has composed it. I just hope people vibe to it, the word is loop and I really hope everyone loops it. Looking forward to all your reactions. Thank you so much.” Shot against a beach backdrop, the song exudes a very lighthearted and breezy vibe with Shilpa’s voice aligning with its theme.