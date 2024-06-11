Shilpa Saklani opens up on playing 'fierce, unstoppable businesswoman' in 'Parineetii'

Mumbai, June 11 Actress Shilpa Saklani, who has joined the cast of 'Parineetii' shared insights into her role of Ambika Devi Singhania, calling her a fierce, unstoppable woman, saying her arrival is a game-changer for the show.

The 'Bigg Boss 7' fame Shilpa said: "I am thrilled to breathe life into such an amazing character in 'Parineetii'. I am playing the role of a fierce, unstoppable woman - Ambika. She is a successful businesswoman who commands respect. She's a true force, with an unshakable sense of justice and determination to protect those she deems worthy."

"In Parineet (Anchal Sahu), she sees a kindred spirit -- a woman wronged by a betrayal yet refusing to be crushed. Ambika's arrival is a game-changer for Parineet. She becomes a mentor, helping Parineet exact vengeance against Neeti. She arms Parineet with the tools to reclaim her rightful place and make those who wronged her pay," added Shilpa.

The show is about to take a leap and revolves around the journey of Sanju (Ankur Verma), Parineet (Anchal Sahu), and Neeti (Tanvi Dogra). In the current storyline, the cunning Neeti has committed the ultimate betrayal -- killing Parineet and usurping her place in Sanju's life, becoming the mistress of the Bajwa household, and treating Sanju's family with callous disdain.

Meanwhile, Sanju is left devastated, struggling to cope with Parineet's supposed death and the upheaval in his once-peaceful existence. Amidst the deceit and heartbreak, an unexpected ally emerges-- Ambika, a formidable businesswoman with a liking for righting wrongs.

'Parineetii' airs on Colors.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor