Shilpa Shetty along with Raveena Tandon celebrates Karwa Chauth at Sunita Kapoor’s residence

Mumbai Oct 10 Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a festive glimpse from her annual Karwa Chauth celebration hosted at Sunita Kapoor, wife of Anil Kapoor's residence, a tradition in Bollywood circles for several years now.

Sharing the video, Shilpa captioned it as "Karwa Chauth ki Raat, as usual so impeccably done by Sunita Kapoor, who I absolutely adore," tagging Sunita Kapoor on her social media account. The video captured a beautifully decorated setting where several ladies of the industry came together to perform the rituals. Shilpa Shetty was radiant in a heavily embroidered red outfit, accessorised with statement jewellery exuding festive glamour.

Joining her was Raveena Tandon, who looked gorgeous in a traditional yellow saree with striking jewellery, while Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor, looked graceful in a bright red saree.

Actress Geeta Basra also participated, and her ceremonial 'kalash', which holds holy water during the puja, was personalised with a picture of her husband, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, alongside her own.

The highlight of the evening came when the women were seen seated with their thalis performing the age-old rituals of Karwa Chauth. The gathering concluded with a group photograph featuring the women dressed in vibrant red and gold sarees symbolising unity and tradition. The event was also attended by Sunita Kapoor's daughter and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who was dressed elegantly in a festive saree.

The actress is currently rumoured to be pregnant, although she has not issued any official confirmation on the matter. For the uninitiated, Karwa Chauth, observed predominantly in North India, is a festival where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and the long life of their husbands.

The rituals include "sargi" in the morning, fasting throughout the day, and breaking the fast after sighting the moon, followed by prayers with the husband.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor