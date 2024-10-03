Shilpa Shetty arrives at Mumbai hospital to meet Govinda post gunshot incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty paid a heartfelt visit to actor Govinda at Criti Care Hospital in Juhu on Thursday, following his recent leg injury from an accidental gunshot.

Govinda was rushed to the hospital on October 1 after his licenced revolver allegedly misfired, resulting in a bullet wound to his knee.

The unfortunate incident occurred early Tuesday morning at approximately 4:45 a.m.

According to the Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally discharged.

His manager, Shashi Sinha, provided further details, stating, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, addressed the media earlier on Thursday, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support.

"Govinda's health is fine now; he is much better. He will probably be discharged either this evening or tomorrow," she reassured, indicating that her husband is recovering well and might be discharged soon.

In a message to his fans, Govinda expressed his appreciation for their prayers and well-wishes.

"Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents, and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr. Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," he stated in a heartfelt audio message.

After learning about the incident, several actors including director David Dhawan and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha came to the hospital to inquire about Govinda's health.

