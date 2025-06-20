Shilpa Shetty calls mother Sunanda’s hugs her ‘favorite place’ to be in a heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, June 20 On the occasion of her mother Sunanda Shetty’s birthday, actress Shilpa Shetty penned a heartfelt note, calling her mother's embrace her “favorite place to be.”

The 'Dhadkan' actress also shared a sweet video that beautifully captured their special bond. The video montage features Shilpa’s cherished moments with her mother from various vacations and outings. It also includes glimpses of her sister Shamita Shetty and her children, making it a heartwarming family tribute.

For the caption, the 'Hungama 2' actress wrote, “Happpyy Birthday Maaaaa Your hugs are my favorite place to be Thank you for your constant prayers, unconditional love and humor.. I stay afloat, soaking in your blessings.Today and every day, I pray you are blessed with great health, tubs of icecream, mangoes and all things that make you happy Ps: Love you more than you can imagine.” The actress also added musical trio Bunny, Hunny, Sagar’s popular track ‘Tu Hain Toh’ as background score for the video.

Notably, celebrities flocked to the comments section to shower love and extend their warm wishes, with many praising the beautiful bond between Shilpa and her mother. Farah Khan commented, “Happy birthday to the sexiest Shetty in the family.” Bhagyashree wrote, “Happy birthday aunty.” Extending her wishes, Sophie Choudry said, “Happy bday aunty!!! Tons of love.”

Shilpa Shetty shares a close bond with her mother, Sunanda Shetty, and often gives a glimpse into their relationship by sharing pictures and special moments with her on social media.

Meanwhile, on June 8, the 50-year-old actress celebrated her birthday in Croatia with husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, son Viaan, and daughter Samisha. She posted glimpses from the celebrations on Instagram. In the first photo, the actress was seen sitting on the iconic Game of Thrones throne during her visit to Croatia, where parts of the popular series were filmed. The post also featured a video of Shilpa descending a grand staircase in true Bollywood style.

The album went on to show her relishing a local delicacy, posing with her children, and striking a pose with her travel group.

