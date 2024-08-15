Shilpa Shetty celebrates Independence Day with BSF jawans

Mumbai, Aug 15 Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who recently essayed the role of Special Cell Chief Tara Shetty in the streaming series ‘Indian Police Force’, is celebrating the 78th Independence Day with the men who are on the frontlines of our nation.

On Thursday, Shilpa took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself celebrating Independence Day with BSF jawans.

The actress visited the BSF sector headquarters in Ferozepur and participated in the I-Day celebrations where the BSF personnel recited poems and gave speeches on the special day.

Shilpa, in her speech, expressed her gratitude to the jawans for guarding our borders, and said how people of India feel secure and can enjoy freedom because of the jawans.

She wrote in the caption, “Not many have the chance to witness the courage and dedication of those who stand guard at the Indo-Pakistan border, protecting our nation with unwavering resolve. Seeing them in action is a humbling reminder of the sacrifices made every day, often unnoticed but never unappreciated”.

She further mentioned, “I am deeply proud to be an Indian, and today, as we celebrate our Independence, I feel an overwhelming gratitude for these heroes. Happy Independence Day #78thIndependenceDay #IndependenceDay”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in the movie ‘KD - The Devil’, from her native state. The Kannada language film also stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.

Her role in the ‘Indian Police Force’, which marked the OTT debut of superstar director Rohit Shetty, garnered positive responses from critics and the audience alike.

The actress is a regular on television, and judges the talent based reality shows like ‘India's Got Talent 10’ and ‘Super Dancer’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor