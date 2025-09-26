Shilpa Shetty Denies Receiving ₹15 Crore, Threatens Legal Action Over Defamation

Actress Shilpa Shetty through her legal team has denied reports that she received ₹15 crore from her husband, Raj Kundra, around 10 years ago. These claims are reportedly linked to an investigation by Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW). However, Shilpa has strongly denied these allegations through her legal team, asserting that no such amount was ever received by her. In a statement, her lawyers emphasized that she is compelled to initiate both criminal and civil proceedings against the media outlets circulating these unverified and defamatory claims. They further explained that, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, they cannot reveal any additional details at this time, but will pursue legal action to protect her reputation.

The statement also highlighted that Shilpa Shetty has moved the Bombay High Court to seek relief against what she describes as a “defamatory campaign” targeting her. Her lawyers pointed out that these false media reports have infringed on her fundamental rights, prompting them to take legal steps to seek justice. They confirmed that Shilpa has always cooperated with the relevant authorities and will continue to do so throughout the investigation. Additionally, the lawyers warned that any further defamatory articles would face legal consequences, as they plan to hold the responsible parties accountable in court.

The EOW is currently investigating a case in which Raj and Shilpa are named as accused, alongside others. The couple had served as directors of the now-defunct Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform.The case was filed after businessman Deepak Kothari, a director at Lotus Capital Finance Services, accused the couple and some unidentified individuals of defrauding him of ₹60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal related to Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Raj Kundra was questioned by the EOW for over five hours in connection with the case on September 15, and the authorities are also investigating various bank transactions linked to him.