Shilpa Shetty Enjoys a Solo Trip After a Decade, Indulges in Cycling, Hiking, Sightseeing, and Spa Treatments!

Shilpa Shetty often shows her adventurous side, leaving her fans and followers impressed with her occassional outings and explorations. Recently, the actress enjoyed a solo trip after a decade, and shared a video on her social media, giving glimpses of her fun-filled outing. The 'Dhadkan' actress also emphasised the importance of solitude in discovering yourself. The video featured her enjoying cycling, hiking, spa treatments, sightseeing, and experiencing other therapies. Beyond this, she also indulged in visiting churches, relishing scrumptious food, and having a jolly good time!

"Travel far, travel wide, and travel alone. For in solitude, you find yourself. My SOLO trip in decade.. was worth the wait. @vivamayrmariawoerth #gratitude #metime #detox #happiness #health #wellness #Rediscoveringmyself #healthiswealth #adventure," she captioned the post.On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is set to star in Kannada-language action drama 'KD-The Devil'. Directed by Prem, the actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt.