Shilpa Shetty enjoys cycle ride with daughter in new cute video, Check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : Actor Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful wife to her husband, Raj Kundra, and a wonderful mother to her two children, Viaan and Samisha.

Her most recent Instagram photo revealed a glimpse of the same. Shilpa dropped a cute video with her daughter and captioned it, "We were 2 tyre-d to be tired."

In the video, Shilpa is seen riding the bike at a resort in Maldives, with her little munchkin, Samisha, sitting in the rear seat.

Shilpa wore a light brown coloured playsuit. She accessorized her appearance with matching sunglasses and white sneakers. Samisha, on the other hand, looked adorable in a green-top with a cute pink cap.

The 'Sukhee' actor tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Sukhee' which was released in theatres on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

