Shilpa Shetty expresses gratitude to audience for showering love on 'Sukhee'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday penned a gratitude note for love shown to her film 'Sukhee'.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a clip from the film along with a note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0TlygKy5Ug/

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Bedhadak. Besharam. Beparwah. Beyhadh SUKHEE![?]Thank you for showering us with so much love and appreciation from across the globe"

As soon as she posted a note, her fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Bindaas... behad khubsurat aur...bahot hi adorable bhi..."

Another user commented, "Sukhee was great Shilpa, it sent a powerful message that needed to be heard. We even heard it here in New Jersey. You were great of course as always, keep up the good work!"

'Sukhee' starring Shilpa Shetty and Chaitanya Chaudhary as her husband, also features Amit Sadh, Kiran Kumar, and Kusha Kapila in pivotal roles. The film was released in theatres on September 22.

'Sukhee' offers a captivating glimpse into the life of Sukhee, a devoted housewife who dedicates herself to her husband, her daughter, and father-in-law. However, her routine takes an unexpected turn when she receives an invitation to her school reunion. Eager to reconnect with an old friend played by Kusha Kapila and visit Delhi, Sukhee embarks on a thrilling adventure following a heated argument with her husband.

The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy.

'Sukhee' marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Shilpa will also be seen in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

