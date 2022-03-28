Shilpa Shetty gives Monday motivation to her fans with a yoga video

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who has been a fitness icon in the industry, is often seen sharing workout videos which are a motivation for her fans and followers on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, she dropped a video of her workout. In the video, the 'Hungama 2' actor can be seen doing some yoga poses such as Utkatasana (one-legged chair pose) and Anjaneyasana (low lunge).

She wrote, "Yoga adds years to your life, and life to your years." I read this quote a while back and it is SO true! Practising Yoga early in the day sets the tone for the rest of my day... regardless of whether I have a packed schedule or a less hectic day."

She further added, "So, I started my day with the Eka pada Utkatasana (one-legged chair pose) going into Anjaneyasana (low lunge). Monotony will defeat consistency. Make sure you're working on your body every day."

Telling about yoga's benefits in her post, she wrote, "Today's flow not only helps improve core strength & body balance but also helps strengthen quadriceps & glutes. It comfortably opens up the shoulders, lungs, & chest; while it also stretches hip flexors. An added bonus is that it improves focus too! I'm off to a happy start! You have a wonderful week, my dear #InstaFam."

Talking about Shilpa's work front, she is currently shooting for her upcoming film, 'Sukhee'.

( With inputs from ANI )

