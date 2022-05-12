Shilpa Shetty goes off social media says bored of monotony, everything looking same

Shilpa Shetty is an active social media user. On May 12, she took to Instagram and Twitter to announce that she is going off social media for a while. She cited that she is ‘bored of the monotony’. Posting an all-black photo, Shilpa wrote, “Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... going off social media till I find a new avatar (sic).”

Just a couple of days ago Shilpa Shetty had penned an inspirational post on one’s personality. “We’re always told that we’re unique, and so, it is pointless to try to imitate or replicate someone else’s behaviour. However, what we also need to be mindful of is that our own personalities have some good and some not-so-good aspects. Nobody is perfect. Nobody is all good or all bad. We’re all works in progress with individual personalities, and that is OKAY. So, let’s work on the good traits and make them better, while we try to work on keeping the not-so-good traits under control. Choosing to be the BEST version of oneself is a conscious choice to be made by each one of us every day,” Shilpa had shared. Apart from such posts, Shilpa Shetty also shared videos and photos with her kids from their holidays and festive celebrations.

On the work front, the Hungama 2 actress recently unveiled the first look of Shilpa Shetty from Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Indian Police Force was unveiled. She will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra. Sharing her look, Shilpa wrote, "Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming! @itsrohitshetty @sidmalhotra @primevideoin @rohitshettypicturez (sic)."