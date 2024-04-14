Shilpa Shetty gorges on 'jalebi'', 'dhokla' and 'cakes': 'Mere Sunday ka Funda'

Mumbai, April 14 Actress Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in the action thriller series 'Indian Police Force’, shared a fun video of her Sunday ‘bingeeee’ eating, calling it her ‘happy place’.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa, who enjoys 32.4 million followers, dropped a quirky fun Reel video, giving us a glimpse of her binge-eating session on Sunday.

Despite being a fitness enthusiast, Shilpa indulged in her cheat day and shared her love for food with fans.

The video is a montage showing Shilpa enjoying ‘jalebi’, ‘rasgulla’, ‘dhokla’, ‘cakes’, and many other dishes.

The post is captioned: “Mere Sunday ka Funda: Bingeeeee #Sundaybinge #foodie #foodgasm #happyplace.”

On the work front, Shilpa featured as Tara in 'Indian Police Force’, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi.

She next has 'KD' in the pipeline.

