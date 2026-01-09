Shilpa Shetty, Kajol wish Farah Khan on her 61st birthday

Mumbai, Jan 9 Filmmaker and celebrated choreographer Farah Khan Kunder turned 61 today, on January 9, and many Bollywood stalwarts have taken to their social media account to wish her on her milestone.

Actress Shilpa Shetty, celebrating her longtime friend, shared a picture on her social media account and wrote, “To the one-woman army I can never say NO to! Stay healthy, happy and amazing, my darling. Love you @farahkhankunder.”

Actress Kajol also took to her social media account to wish her longtime BFF. She shared a photo of herself and Farah exchanging a warm hug, both smiling. She wrote,” To the Queen of choreography & cooking, a very happy birthday! @farahkhankunder

Actor and digital creator Vivaan Shah, who was a part of Farah Khan's Happy New Year, also showered love on the director. Posting a throwback picture, Vivaan wrote, “Happyy Happyy Happiest Birthdayyy”@farahkhankunder. Our Bob Fosse and our Molière as well!! A visionary, a humorist, a satirist, a cinema scholar and one of the kindest, warmest, most awesome and entertaining human beings on planet earth! You’re a rockstar! Love you lotsss Ma’m.”

For the uninitiated, Farah Khan has been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades. The choreographer, who started her career as a background dancer, went on to become a stalwart choreographer and ventured into direction with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer superhit movie Main Hoon Na.

She turned out to be immensely successful in the field of direction too. On the personal front, she married Shirish Kunder, and the couple is blessed with triplets. Farah just recently started her own YouTube channel that features her house help, Dilip. Farah and Dilip’s fun camaraderie went on to become a superhit with fans online.

