Shilpa Shetty, Karishma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra wish PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 Bollywood stars Karishma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty have shared their best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

On Wednesday, Karishma and Sidharth took to their X, formerly Twitter account, while Shilpa took to her Instagram account in sharing their warm wishes for the Prime Minister.

Karishma Kapoor shared a video of herself on her X account, draped in a beautiful saree, talking to the camera, in which she very warmly spoke of the PM. She said, “Respected Narendra Modi ji, on account of your birthday today, I only wish happiness, good health and a long life. With utmost respect I wish you a very happy 75th birthday.”

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his X account, “Happy Birthday to our respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodihealth and ji. Wishing you good health and unwavering strength as you continue to lead our nation forward.”

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of herself greeting PM Modi and captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji! Your dedication and leadership continue to inspire the entire nation. @narendramodi.”

For the uninitiated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, on September 17, 1950. He is the 14th Prime Minister of India and took over the respected position of Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, after the BJP secured a majority in the general elections. He previously served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 14 years, from 2001 to 2014.

The Make in India initiative, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and Digital India campaign have been some of the policies that were implemented by the government under his leadership. PM Narendra Modi was re-elected in 2019 with a larger mandate. His administration has to date majorly also focused on infrastructure development, foreign policy engagement, and welfare schemes like “Swachh Bharat”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor