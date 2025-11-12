Shilpa Shetty Kundra Celebrates 32 Years of Baazigar With an Old-School Montage: What a Ride It’s Been!

Time flies, but timeless remains! Baazigar celebrates an incredible 32 years since its original release in 1993, an iconic film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Kajol among others. Celebrating the memorable feat, Shilpa Shetty took to her social media handle to share a montage of clips from the film, alongwith a note that captured her experience. “#32YearsofBaazigar & what a ride it’s been!” she wrote. Loosely based on the 1991 film, A Kiss Before Dying, which was adapted from Ira Levin’s 1953 novel, Baazigar connected with the audiences for the right reasons, emerging victorious at the box office with a worldwide gross of ₹150 million, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Shilpa Shetty, who delivered an iconic scene in the film that’s currently viral all over social media, had opened up about it and had said, “Akbar Bhai was the action director for the film, and we shot that scene nearly five times. I had a scar on my hip for nearly 8-10 years of my life because I was asked to wear a harness. Back in those times, we did not have any VFX. So, I had to act authentically to show what I was feeling, and the building was moving. But the makers thought that the scene could be shot better,” she shared and remarked in jest, “I have died nearly 15 times.” Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Baazigar is a crime thriller film that continues to be celebrated as a cult even today.