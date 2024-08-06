Shilpa Shetty Kundra pens heartfelt birthday note for mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 : Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra dropped a heartfelt birthday message for mother-in-law, Usha Rani Kundra.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Shilpa shared a montage video and expressed how her 'best and incredible mom' have brought immense love and joy into their lives.

The video included moments of the actor posing with Usha and her two children, and a picture of her husband, Raj Kundra.

Shilpa penned a lovable birthday note that read, "Happy birthday to the woman who brought joy and love into my partner's and my life. I'm the envy of every daughter-in-law because I got lucky with the best and most incredible mom (in-law only for the books). Here's to great health, laughter, and the choicest blessings on your birthday. Lovvveee youuu soooo much."

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film KD - The Devil. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

