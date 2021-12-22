Shilpa Shetty Kundra remembers her late father on his birth anniversary

Shilpa Shetty penned a sweet note for her late father on his birth anniversary. Sharing a throwback picture of herself with him and her sister Shamita Shetty, the actress got a bit emotional on the occasion. In the photo, Shilpa and Shamita are seen striking a stylish pose with their late father.

Along with the lovely picture, she wrote, ‘Happy birthday, Daddy! We know that you’re here protecting us like our Guardian Angel, always shielding & bringing us victorious out of tough situations. Tunki needs you around, Daddy… & I know you’re already there with her. Love you, praying for you always! @ShamitaShetty’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in ‘Hungama 2’ co-starring Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash and Paresh Rawal. The film was released on an OTT platform and had received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike.Next, she will be seen in Sabbir Khan’s ‘Nikamma’ which will also star Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles