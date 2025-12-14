Shilpa Shetty Kundra says son Viaan’s dream of meeting Messi is fulfilled

Mumbai, Dec 14 Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who took her son, Viaan-Raj Kundra to meet the football legend Lionel Messi at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, said that her son’s dream was fulfilled after meeting the G.O.A.T.

The actress was seen coming out of the stadium, as she briefly interacted with the media, and shared her experience of meeting Messi.

She told the media stationed outside the venue, “It was very nice. Iska (Viaan) ka toh dream poora ho gaya (his dream has been fulfilled)”.

Messi landed in Mumbai on Sunday as a part of his India tour. This comes after the embarrassing situation in Kolkata, where the football legend spent only 20 minutes after a promised time of 2 hours.

Messi left early considering the situation at the Salt Lake stadium turned dangerous with political and influential figures hijacking the event irking fans, who didn’t get to see the football player despite spending thousands on tickets.

The sporting legend then visited Hyderabad with Mumbai being third in line. Several Bollywood celebrities are said to be attending the meeting at Wankhede Stadium. They are also expected to take part in a 7 vs 7 exhibition football match at the stadium.

Messi’s visit to India became a landmark moment for football fans across the country, underlining the sport’s growing cultural footprint beyond cricket. The Argentine icon drew massive crowds, with fans gathering in thousands just to catch a glimpse of the World Cup–winning captain. His presence sparked celebrations across cities, social media trends, and renewed conversations about grassroots football development in India.

Messi’s visit was not just symbolic fandom, it highlighted India’s increasing relevance as a global sports market. From interactions with young players and officials to high-profile public appearances, the trip reinforced football’s aspirational pull among Indian youth.

