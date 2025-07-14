Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares She Was on a Wheelchair When Filmmakers Narrated the Story of KD-The Devil

Shilpa Shetty Kundra marked her presence at the electrifying teaser launch event of KD - The Devil, and recalled the instance she agreed to do the gangster drama. Shilpa revealed suffering a fracture and being on a wheelchair after shooting an action sequence for Rohit Shetty's film. She talked about not intending to do the film initially; however, the film's sharp plot compelled her to give a nod.

She shared, "Initially, I was caught up with other work, and had not intended to do KD - The Devil. I had suffered an injury and was on a wheelchair after shooting for an action sequence for Rohit Shetty's film. The makers of KD - The Devil were quite clear to cast me for the role." And added, " Because they were so insistent, my manager suggested me to hear the narration and then decide. I was on the wheelchair when they were narrating the film. Upon hearing the narration, I stood up from the wheelchair without realizing that I had suffered a fracture. And I reacted, saying 'Mujhe ye film karni hai'. After hearing the full narrative, I gave a nod to the film."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be seen stepping into a retro avatar for the first time, essaying an intense role of Satyavathi. The recently released teaser offers a glimpse into Shilpa's intriguing role, indicating that she's all set to deliver a performance to remember. She will be seen sharing the space with Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and V Ravichandran. A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore, KD – The Devil is presented by KVN Productions, directed by Prem and produced by Suprith. It features a multi-starrer cast including Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and V Ravichandran in important roles. The Pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

