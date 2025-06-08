Shilpa Shetty looks back at her journey and the stories that made her on her 50th birthday

Mumbai, June 8 On her milestone 50th birthday, Shilpa Shetty took a heartfelt moment to reflect on her incredible journey and the defining stories that have shaped her both personally and professionally.

Celebrating decades of success and growth, she shared insights into the experiences that made her the strong and inspiring woman she is today. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of her transformation over the years and wrote, “Grateful for my journey and the stories that made me and the ones still on my way. Thank you for all your love and wishes Instafam. #Gratitude #love #blessed #Birthdaylove.”

The heartwarming video begins with a picture of Shilpa as a toddler and beautifully traces her transformation over the years, capturing the journey of her growth and evolution.

On her special day, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress was showered with warm wishes from family members and close friends. Among the heartfelt messages, her sister Shamita stood out by lovingly referring to Shilpa as her second mother, highlighting the deep bond they share. In a touching post, the ‘Mohabbatein’ actress expressed deep admiration for her sister Shilpa, describing it as truly wonderful to see her grow into a confident, strong, and inspiring woman.

Shamita celebrated Shilpa’s journey, reflecting on her personal and professional development over the years, and shared how proud she is of the remarkable woman she has become.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday my Munki ! It’s been absolutely wonderful to watch you grow into the beautiful, strong woman you are today.. balancing life so well with such grace. Thank you for always watching over me like a second mother for being such an important part of my life and for teaching me so much. Side by side or miles apart.. you and I will ALWAYS be connected by heart! Love you to the moon n back @theshilpashetty.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor