Shilpa Shetty looks to 2026 with "big and positive dreams" shares unseen pics with fam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Manifesting joy, gratitude, and simple moments, actor Shilpa Shetty looked back at her year as she shared unseen memories with fans that "never made it to the gram."

The actor took to Instagram to post a video featuring moments that didn't make it to her regular posts. The video included fun clips from her vacations, time spent with her son Viaan, her yoga practice, and quiet family moments. It also showed Shilpa with her husband Raj Kundra, their children Viaan and Samisha, her mother Sunanda Shetty, and sister Shamita Shetty.

Along with the video, Shilpa reflected on ending the year with gratitude and learning from both the good and difficult times. She shared how these moments helped her grow and stay "positive."

In her caption, she wrote, "A few moments that never made it to the gram.

Ending the year warm, happy, and grateful for all I received, achieved, and learned from the highs and lows. Here's to making every moment count and stepping into the next chapter.

Manifesting big, positive dreams. See you, 2026! Love and Gratitude,SSK."

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Earlier, during Christmas, the actress also shared pictures from her Christmas celebration with her family. The pictures showed her posing alongside husband Raj Kundra and their children, standing near a decorated Christmas tree with Santa Claus. Other pictures featured a Christmas cake, the kids enjoying swings, and the whole family posing together.

Along with the pictures, the actor added a caption that read, "Christmassing. Wishing you and your loved ones a season filled with love, joy, warmth, family time, and being fully present (and also getting presents). Merry Christmas, all! #gratitude #love #seasonsgreetings #christmas."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor