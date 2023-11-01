Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Geeta Basra perform Karwa Chauth rituals at Sunita Kapoor's residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : On the occasion of one of the biggest Hindu festivals in India, Karwa Chauth, married women across India have kick-started the celebrations with excitement including our Bollywood actresses. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mira Rajput, Geeta Basra and others attended the celebration in style at Anil Kapoor's residence as his wife Sunita turned host for the evening.

Sunita organised a Karwa Chauth puja at her residence in Mumbai which marked the presence of several of Bollywood's A-listers who came together to break their day-long fast.

The actors wore hues of red and pink and looked their best while exchanging thalis prior to breaking the fast.

While some were seen draped in the traditional saree, others added a twist to it and some put on a salwar kurta for the occasion.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video from Karwa Chauth rituals. She captioned the post, "Happy Karva Chauth ladies . Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for all the meticulous planning and doing all the rituals with so much love."

In the video, Sunita Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Reema Jain (Raj Kapoor's sister), producer Akanksha Malhotra are seen circling their thalis around a table and singing a traditional puja song.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzGn8T2Ljvh/

On the other table, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal, Mana Shetty, Geeta Basra perform the rituals.

Shilpa Shetty opted for a traditional pink saree which included red patchwork design. She teamed with the saree with a matching embroidered blouse.

For glam, Shilpa wore a gold choker, red bangles, mangalsutra and flaunted her sindoor.

Apart from Shilpa, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput looked ethereal in a beautiful red zari work saree.

Geeta Basra attended the celebration with her daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha.

On Wednesday morning, Shilpa took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her wholesome Sargi thali.

In the huge thali, one could see matthi, sweets and and lachcha seviyan. Besides food, there were bangles, bindi and mehendi.

"#Sargi #Happyfasting," she captioned the post, adding a few red heart emojis and a nazar amulet emoji.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival for married women in North India, in which they observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for a day for the safety and long lives of their husbands.

